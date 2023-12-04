Man shot to death at South LA gas station

A man was shot to death at a gas station in the Vermont Knolls area of Los Angeles, and the shooter or shooters are currently at large, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported at 11:08 p.m. Sunday in the 8500 block of South Hoover Street, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The man, believed about 30 years old, had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said. His name was not released pending notification of relatives.

Video evidence showed two suspects approach in a vehicle then stop and get out, open fire and return to the vehicle to drive away from the scene, he said.

There is no suspect or vehicle description at this time.