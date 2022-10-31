Man shot outside restaurant in Valencia; suspect on the loose

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Valencia that left one man wounded.

The shooting occurred just after 1:15 p.m. outside of the Black and Blue Restaurant, located on 24300 Town Center Drive. The restaurant also operates as a bar and nightclub.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies dispatched to the scene arrived to find one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital. His condition is not currently known.

There was no suspect information available.

Deputies believe that some sort of altercation may have started inside of the restaurant before moving outside.