Man shot outside party at Hollywood recording studio

At least one person was shot at a party at a Hollywood recording studio, police said Monday.

Officers were called to the 800 block of North Highland Avenue, at Willoughby, to check into reports of a shooting at about 3 a.m., according to the LAPD. At the location, they found man had been shot after stepping outside the studio.

The man, in his 30s, was taken to a hospital in stable condition. He was reportedly shot in the abdomen.

Sky 2 was over the scene early Monday spotted several people sitting outside the location being questioned by police.

No information was released about the suspect, and it's not known if the shooting was gang related.