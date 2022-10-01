Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot on Colony High School field in Ontario, suspects at large

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Ontario police said there is no threat to students after a man was shot on the field of Colony High School Saturday. 

It happened around 11:21 a.m. According to the Ontario Police Department, a male was shot during a non-school-sponsored youth football game event. 

The victim, described as a 34-year-old man from Pasadena, was targeted and received multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. 

The suspects are at large. The motive of the shooting is unknown at this time. 

Police added there is no threat to school employees or students and the scene is contained. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 1, 2022 / 1:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.