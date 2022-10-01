Man shot on Colony High School field in Ontario, suspects at large

Ontario police said there is no threat to students after a man was shot on the field of Colony High School Saturday.

It happened around 11:21 a.m. According to the Ontario Police Department, a male was shot during a non-school-sponsored youth football game event.

The victim, described as a 34-year-old man from Pasadena, was targeted and received multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The suspects are at large. The motive of the shooting is unknown at this time.

Police added there is no threat to school employees or students and the scene is contained.

