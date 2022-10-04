Man shot and killed while walking in Koreatown

A man was shot and killed late Monday night as he was walking in Koreatown.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue. Officers responding to a report of shots fired at first could not find anyone who had been shot — then the man was found in a planter in front of an apartment complex.

(credit: CBS)

The man, believed to be about 25 years old, had suffered gunshot wounds and was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his name has not been released.

Police say the man had been walking on the sidewalk when two people drove up in a vehicle. The passenger got out and fired several times at the man, then jumped back in the vehicle. The suspects were described only as wearing dark clothes and may have driven away south in a dark SUV.

A possible motive for the shooting is not known, and police say have not ruled out whether it was gang related.