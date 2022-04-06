Man shot, killed on Hawthorne street

A man was shot to death on a street in Hawthorne Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported at 10:13 p.m. in the 3900 block of 115th Street.

Hawthorne police officers were dispatched to find a man with gunshot wounds in the driveway of a home, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he died. His name was not released. He does not live at the home whose driveway he collapsed in.

Investigators believe the man was shot on an access road at the end of a cul-de-sac off 115th Street, near the 105 Freeway, and then he ran to the driveway, where he collapsed, the sheriff's department said.

There was no suspect information or a motive. No arrests have been made.