Man shot, killed in Lynwood; gunman at large

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A young man was shot and killed in Lynwood late Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred outside a liquor store in the 5100 block of East Imperial Highway at approximately 10:20 p.m.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to find a man wounded in a parking lot. He died at the scene.

He was believed to be between 18 and 25 years of age. His name was not immediately released.

No arrests have been made. Investigators do not have any suspect information or a motive. 

First published on May 18, 2022 / 6:08 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

