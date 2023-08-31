Man shot and wounded while driving through South Los Angeles

A man was shot and wounded Thursday morning while driving in the South Los Angeles area.

As the man drove his Mercedes-Benz near 51st Street and Normandie Avenue around 9:15 a.m., his car was hit with five to six bullets, and the man was struck at least once.

He drove himself to a nearby fire station on Slauson Boulevard seeking help where Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters assisted with medical care. The man was transported to a hospital.

Police continue to search for the shooting suspect. The victim's condition is not known at this time.