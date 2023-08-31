Watch CBS News
Local

Man shot and wounded while driving through South Los Angeles

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Man shot and wounded while driving through South Los Angeles
Man shot and wounded while driving through South Los Angeles 01:28

A man was shot and wounded Thursday morning while driving in the South Los Angeles area.

As the man drove his Mercedes-Benz near 51st Street and Normandie Avenue around 9:15 a.m., his car was hit with five to six bullets, and the man was struck at least once.

He drove himself to a nearby fire station on Slauson Boulevard seeking help where Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters assisted with medical care. The man was transported to a hospital.

Police continue to search for the shooting suspect. The victim's condition is not known at this time. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 1:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.