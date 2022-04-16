Man shot and killed while sitting in his car in Hyde Park

A 42-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting in his car on the 6200 block of Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities said the suspect, who is still at large, walked up to the victim's car and opened fire. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting was first reported at 11:30 a.m. and the LAPD believes the shooting is gang related.