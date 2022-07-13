Man shot and killed inside car in Watts; homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation was launched in Watts early Wednesday morning, after a man was found shot to death in his vehicle near a gas station.

The shooting was first reported at around 1:30 a.m. near the gas station located at the intersection of Imperial Highway and Central Avenue.

When Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived at the scene, they found a man dead inside of his vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

At the same time, LAPD also received another call of a shooting victim that had just arrived to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, but they were not sure if the two incidents were connected.

There was no suspect information immediately available.

As the investigation progressed, officers expected the intersection to be closed for some time and that drivers avoid the area.