Man shot and killed in Compton; homicide investigation underway
Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting in Compton that took place late Wednesday evening.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Alondra Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting.
When they arrived they found a man, said to be between 30 and 35-years-old, lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Authorities were unsure if the shooting was gang-related, and were working to determine a motive and to locate a suspect in the shooting.
Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
