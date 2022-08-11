Watch CBS News
Man shot and killed in Compton; homicide investigation underway

Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting in Compton that took place late Wednesday evening. 

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Alondra Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting. 

When they arrived they found a man, said to be between 30 and 35-years-old, lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. 

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

Authorities were unsure if the shooting was gang-related, and were working to determine a motive and to locate a suspect in the shooting. 

Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

