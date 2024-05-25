Man shot and killed in Anaheim liquor store parking lot

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the parking lot of a liquor store in Anaheim on Friday.

Jesse Barragan. Anaheim Police Department

It happened at around 7 p.m. outside of a store located in the 900 block of S. Anaheim Boulevard, according to a statement from the Anaheim Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found one man, identified as 38-year-old Jesse Barragan, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe that the shooting may be gang-related and have not yet released information on possible suspect in the incident.

Anyone with further details is asked to contact APD at (714) 321-3669.