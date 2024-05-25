Watch CBS News
Man shot and killed in Anaheim liquor store parking lot

By Dean Fioresi

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the parking lot of a liquor store in Anaheim on Friday. 

anaheim-susp.jpg
Jesse Barragan. Anaheim Police Department

It happened at around 7 p.m. outside of a store located in the 900 block of S. Anaheim Boulevard, according to a statement from the Anaheim Police Department. 

Upon arrival, they found one man, identified as 38-year-old Jesse Barragan, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators believe that the shooting may be gang-related and have not yet released information on possible suspect in the incident. 

Anyone with further details is asked to contact APD at (714) 321-3669.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on May 25, 2024 / 4:49 PM PDT

