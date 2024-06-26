Man shot and killed by Pomona police, investigation underway

An investigation is underway after officers from the Pomona Police Department shot and killed a man Tuesday night.

Officers opened fire on the suspect after they responded to the intersection of North Hamilton Boulevard and West Center Street around 11:57 p.m., according to the Pomona Police Department.

The suspect was taken to Pomona Valley Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. It is unknown what led to the officer-involved shooting, police said.

A firearm was recovered at the scene and no officers were injured, according to the Pomona Police Department.

Homicide investigators from the sheriff's department are assisting the Pomona police with the shooting investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can use Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.