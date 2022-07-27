Man shatters jewelry store cases with hammer in Glendale smash-and-grab robbery

The public's help is needed Wednesday to identify two people involved in a smash-and-grab robbery at a Glendale jewelry store.

The robbery happened last Friday at about 1:10 p.m. at a jewelry store in the 200 block of North Brand Boulevard. Police say he came into the store holding a box of earrings and asked if the store would be interested in buying them.

He then pulled a hammer out of a black backpack and smashed in the glass display. Surveillance video released by Glendale police shows he reached into the case and took out several trays of rings and other jewelry, some of which fell to the floor.

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is encouraged to contact the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477#MyGlendale pic.twitter.com/c8DCHg8J9o — Glendale PD (@GlendalePD) July 26, 2022

Police say a woman had been in the store just before the robbery, and she is believed to have been scouting the store.

The first suspect was described as a Black man between 20 and 30 years old, about 6 feet tall, with a thin build. He wore clear latex gloves, light blue jeans torn at the knees, a black hooded sweatshirt with a white T-shirt underneath, sneakers, a black mask and a black bucket hat. The second suspect was described as a Black woman between 25 and 30 years old wearing her hair in a bun. In surveillance images released by police, she carried a black purse with a large clasp, wore a black baseball cap and face mask, and wore a chain over a white T-shirt that was knotted at her abdomen. She also wore frayed black pants and black-and-white sneakers.

A vehicle scene at the crime was a 2018 to 2020 Audi Q5 with no plates.

Anyone with information about either of the suspects or the robbery can contact Glendale police at (818) 548-4911.