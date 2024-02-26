Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 2 inside Corona movie theater

A 23-year-old man who fatally shot a young man and woman as they watched a movie at a Corona theater in 2021 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Monday.

Joseph Jimenez was declared sane at the conclusion of a bench trial in December, clearing the way for his conviction of two counts of first-degree murder special circumstance allegations of lying in wait and taking multiple lives, as well as sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.

Defendant Joseph Jimenez appears in court during a plea hearing in Riverside, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021. Watchara Phomicinda / AP

Jimenez had argued that he was insane at the time of the crime, but Riverside County Superior Court Judge Timothy Hollenhorst found the defendant was mentally competent.

Police say Jimenez shot 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas, during a showing of "The Forever Purge" at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings movie theater. Goodrich was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rylee Goodrich GoFundMe

Barajas, who was on life support after the shooting, passed away later at the hospital, according to the Corona Police Department.

Anthony Barajas, known online as itsanthonymichael, had nearly a million followers on TikTok, and more on other platforms. Instagram

Authorities took Jimenez into custody while serving a search warrant in the 19000 block of Envoy Avenue in El Cerrito, outside Corona city limits. During the search, prosecutors say a handgun believed to have been used in the shooting was found by detectives.

The defendant is being held without bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning and was sentenced to life in prison Monday, February 25, at the Riverside Hall of Justice.