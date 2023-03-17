Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for multiple 7-Eleven robberies

A Los Angeles County man was sentenced today to 77 months behind bars for committing multiple armed robberies of 7-Eleven stores and another business during a two-week crime spree in 2021.

Colin Lacey, 29, of the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, pleaded guilty in August to one federal count of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In November 2021, Lacey participated in the robbery of six businesses, five of which were 7-Eleven convenience stores. During the robberies, Lacey typically entered the stores, pointed a handgun at the store's cashier and stole money.

In one case, Lacey and Kyle Richard Williams, 26, of Inglewood, traveled together to a smoke shop located in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles. Williams entered the store, pointed a handgun at the cashier and stole $442 while Lacey waited outside the store before fleeing with Williams, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

That same night, Lacey and Williams robbed 7-Eleven stores in Hollywood and Mid-City, with Lacey pointing a handgun at the cashier at the Hollywood store and Williams pointing a handgun at the cashier at the Mid-City business, making off with $600 and $100, respectively. The pair then fled in Lacey's Hyundai, according to prosecutors.

Williams pleaded guilty to all counts against him, which include one count of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery, two counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery, and was sentenced in December to six years in federal prison.