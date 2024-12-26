Man rescued from hillside in Calabasas, vehicle started small brush fire

A man was rescued from a hillside in Calabasas after his vehicle rolled over and caused a small brush fire Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said they received calls around 1:15 a.m. about a small brush fire near Stunt Road and Mulholland Highway.

While firefighters were working to extinguish the flames, they heard a man calling for help over the hillside. Crews located the man and his vehicle which had caught on fire.

The man was rescued and brought to safety. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

At 2:15 a.m. firefighters were able to stop forward progress, the LACFD said. The fire did not cause any threats to any structures.

The California Highway Patrol issued a traffic advisory at Stunt Road between Mulholland Highway and Schuren Road while they were working on the incident.