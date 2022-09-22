Man with replica gun shot in the leg by deputies in Willowbrook

A man who was armed with a replica semi-automatic handgun was shot by deputies in the Willowbrook area late Wednesday night.

(credit: CBS)

The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Imperial Highway and Compton Avenue.

A man in his 60s was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital. His condition is not known, but he is expected to survive.

According to Los Angeles County sheriff's Lt. Derrick Alfred, deputies had been called to the area after a woman called 911 to report a man in a trench coat had pointed a gun at her. The responding deputies saw a man on the corner of Imperial and Compton who matched the description as they were on their way to talk to the victim.

Authorities say the man pulled out a black handgun, "and a deputy-involved shooting occurred."

A replica semi-automatic handgun or BB gun was recovered at the scene, Alfred said.

The woman was not hurt and is cooperating with investigators.