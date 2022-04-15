Man pleads guilty to stabbing in Anaheim

A 28-year-old man has pleaded guilty to stabbing his girlfriend's husband in Anaheim, according to court records obtained Thursday.

Robert Tyler Oliff pleaded guilty to attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia on Wednesday.

Oliff also admitted sentencing enhancements for the personal use of a deadly weapon and inflicting great bodily injury on the victim.

Oliff is scheduled to be sentenced April 25.

Oliff stabbed a man in his 50s about 9:30 p.m. March 20 in an apartment in the 2100 block of Mallul Drive, said Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer.