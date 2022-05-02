Man on Harley-Davidson killed in Lancaster crash

A crash killed an adult male on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle Sunday when a female driving a sedan turned in front of him in an intersection.

The crash occurred at 4:15 p.m. at Avenue J-8 and Division Street in Lancaster, according to Detective Ryan Ament of the Lancaster Sheriff's Station.

The man's identity was not made public as of Sunday night.

Investigators determined the woman driving a Nissan Sentra was southbound on Division when she made a left turn at Avenue J-8 into the path of the man riding the motorcycle, Ament added.

"The male adult riding the Harley-Davidson motorcycle was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics," he said.

It is unknown if speed or drugs and/or alcohol were factors in the crash, Ament said.