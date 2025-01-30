Watch CBS News
Man armed with machete fatally shot by LA County sheriff's deputy in Paramount

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

A man armed with a machete was fatally shot by a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in Paramount.

The LA County Sheriff's Department said the shooting took place around 12:15 a.m. on the 15000 block of Paramount Boulevard in the parking lot of the Paramount sheriff's station.

The deputy was parked in the station lot when he heard a noise. The deputy turned and saw a man armed with a machete damaging another patrol vehicle in the parking lot, the department said.

Investigators said body camera footage showed the man approaching the deputy who was out of his patrol vehicle. The sheriff's department said the deputy gave the man several commands to drop his weapon.

The man refused to comply with instructions and a deputy-involved shooting occurred.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy was not injured during the incident. 

