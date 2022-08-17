Man killed, woman wounded during shooting in Pacoima

Authorities on Wednesday were investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured in Pacoima.

The shooting reportedly happened at around 6:51 p.m. near the intersection of Sutter Avenue and Van Nuys Boulevard south of the 118 Freeway.

Despite initial reports that the shooting was of a drive-by nature, police indicated that the shooting actually occurred when a person on the side of road fired several shots at a vehicle passing through the area.

"As the Honda Civic passed up the street, a suspect emerged from parked vehicles and fired multiple rounds at the Honda," police said in a statement.

The driver continued for a little while before stopping the car in the middle of the road and fleeing from the area, leaving the two gunshot victims behind.

A 20-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were then rushed to a hospital where the man was later pronounced dead.

His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The woman was said to be in critical condition.

Los Angeles Police Department investigators were unable to provide information on the suspect or vehicle involved in the shooting. They also did not provide any information on the driver of the targeted vehicle.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call detectives at (818) 834-3105.