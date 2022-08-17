Man killed, woman wounded during drive-by shooting in Pacoima

Authorities on Wednesday were investigating a drive-by shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured in Pacoima.

The shooting reportedly happened at around 6:51 p.m. near the intersection of Sutter Avenue Van Nuys Boulevard south of the 118 Freeway.

The victims, a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, were sitting in a car parked on the side of the road when another car pulled up alongside them and fired multiple shots before fleeing from the area.

Following the shooting, the victims drove themselves to a Los Angeles Fire Department station where paramedics rushed them to a nearby hospital, where the man was later pronounced dead.

His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The woman was said to be in critical condition.

Los Angeles Police Department investigators were unable to provide information on the suspect or vehicle involved in the shooting.