Man killed while riding motorcycle in Perris

By Dean Fioresi

A 46-year-old man was killed while riding a motorcycle in Perris on Friday afternoon when he was struck by a car. 

The crash happened at around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Ramona Expressway and Redlands Avenue, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Office deputies. 

They say that the motorcyclist, identified as 46-year-old Perris man Samuel Alvarado, was riding southbound on Redlands Avenue when he was hit by a Nissan sedan driving westbound on Ramona Expressway, deputies said. 

Alvarado was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics despite attempted life-saving measures. 

It's unclear if the driver in the Nissan sustained any injuries. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

Anyone with further details is asked to contact investigators at (951) 210-1000.

