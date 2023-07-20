Watch CBS News
Man killed, toddler injured after shooting outside Granada Hills Recreation Center

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a late-night shooting on Wednesday that killed a man in his 30s and wounded a 2-year toddler at the Granada Hills Recreation Center.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded around 11:20 p.m. to the recreation center at Petit Avenue and Chatsworth Street regarding a shots fired call.

Upon their arrival officers found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The young boy is in stable condition. Police said he was on the recreation center's playground with his mother when he was shot.

Police think the shooting might be gang-related, but the LAPD could not immediately confirm that. 

