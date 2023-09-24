Watch CBS News
Man killed in shooting near Vermont Square

By KCAL-News Staff

A man was shot to death in the Vermont Square neighborhood on Saturday. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened at around 3:15 p.m. near 51st Street and Denker Avenue. 

Police responding to the scene found a man in his early-30s lying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A large area near the intersection was cordoned off by crime scene tape, spotted by SkyCal overhead. 

Investigators were told the shooting was preceded by some sort of dispute between the victim and suspect, who fled from the spot of the shooting northbound along Denker Ave. in a dark-colored four-door sedan. 

It is unclear if the shooting was gang-related, police said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on September 23, 2023 / 5:48 PM

