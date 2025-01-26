Man killed during car-to-car shooting near USC campus in University Park

A man was shot and killed in what police believe was a car-to-car shooting in University Park on Sunday evening.

It happened at around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of W. 23rd Street and Hoover Street, south of the 10 Freeway and about a mile from the University of Southern California campus, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators only described the victim as a man in his 30s who was behind the wheel of a Tesla. It's unclear if he died at the scene or after being taken to a hospital.

The suspect is described as a man between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 who weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue pants, police said.

He was seen fleeing the area in what officers say was an Audi SUV with the California license plate 9MRB489.

They have not yet provided a motive for the shooting.