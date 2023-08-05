Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed during shooting in Rosemead

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Rosemead late Friday evening. 

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred at around 11:25 p.m, when deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Gladys Avenue, between San Gabriel Boulevard and Charlotte Avenue. 

Arriving deputies found the victim, who has not yet been identified, dead at the scene suffering from at least one gunshot wound. 

There was no information provided on a possible suspect in the incident. 

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on August 5, 2023 / 3:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.