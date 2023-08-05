Man killed during shooting in Rosemead

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Rosemead late Friday evening.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred at around 11:25 p.m, when deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Gladys Avenue, between San Gabriel Boulevard and Charlotte Avenue.

Arriving deputies found the victim, who has not yet been identified, dead at the scene suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

There was no information provided on a possible suspect in the incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.