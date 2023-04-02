Man killed during drive-by shooting in Boyle Heights; authorities believe incident may be gang-related

Police are investigating a possible gang-related drive-by shooting that occurred in Boyle Heights early Saturday morning.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were dispatched to the 27000 block of Wabash Avenue after learning of the shooting, in which a victim who was standing outside of a home in the area was reportedly shot from within a car that slowly drove by.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Los Angeles Fire Department said.

There was no suspect information available.