Man killed after running into traffic on 405 freeway in West LA; driver speeds away

A 66-year-old Long Beach man was killed after running into traffic on the 405 freeway in West Los Angeles late Monday night. The driver who struck him fled and remains at large.

According to California Highway Patrol, the collision occurred at 10:13 pm. on the southbound 405 Freeway near Santa Monica Boulevard.

The victim was running along the southbound shoulder of the freeway when he suddenly veered into traffic and was hit, according to CHP. He died at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

Investigators believe the car which struck him may have been a white Toyota sedan. The driver did not stop and remains at large.

It's unclear why the victim was running along the freeway.