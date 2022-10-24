Watch CBS News
Man killed after crashing into oncoming traffic in Fullerton

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A male driver lost his life Sunday after getting into a traffic collision in Fullerton. 

The fatal crash took place at La Entrada Place and Harbor Boulevard just before 3:00 p.m., according to the Fullerton Police Department. 

There were multiple injuries reported in addition to the driver who died. A total of three cars were involved in the fatal crash. 

It's unclear at this moment if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. 

The male who died is believed to be in his 20s. His identity has not been released. 

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 23, 2022 / 11:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

