Man killed after crashing into oncoming traffic in Fullerton
A male driver lost his life Sunday after getting into a traffic collision in Fullerton.
The fatal crash took place at La Entrada Place and Harbor Boulevard just before 3:00 p.m., according to the Fullerton Police Department.
There were multiple injuries reported in addition to the driver who died. A total of three cars were involved in the fatal crash.
It's unclear at this moment if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.
The male who died is believed to be in his 20s. His identity has not been released.
