Man killed after crashing car into center divider in Orange

A man lost his life Friday evening after losing control behind the wheel and crashing his vehicle into the center divider on the southbound side of the Garden Grove Freeway (55).

California Highway Patrol officers arrived to the scene of the crash just before 10:30 p.m., according to City News Service.

The crash took place near Katella Avenue. The victim was driving his gray 2019 Porsche 911 GTS when he lost control and hit the center divider and the right side of the freeway wall.

The car was reportedly split in half, with the driver being ejected onto the freeway along with the vehicle's gas tank, engine and a wheel.

Witnesses of the crash said that the driver was racing with another driver before the crash took place, according to City News Service.