Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed after crashing car into center divider in Orange

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Travel troubles: Extreme weather across country causing flight delays for travelers
Travel troubles: Extreme weather across country causing flight delays for travelers 03:59

A man lost his life Friday evening after losing control behind the wheel and crashing his vehicle into the center divider on the southbound side of the Garden Grove Freeway (55).

California Highway Patrol officers arrived to the scene of the crash just before 10:30 p.m., according to City News Service. 

The crash took place near Katella Avenue. The victim was driving his gray 2019 Porsche 911 GTS when he lost control and hit the center divider and the right side of the freeway wall. 

The car was reportedly split in half, with the driver being ejected onto the freeway along with the vehicle's gas tank, engine and a wheel. 

Witnesses of the crash said that the driver was racing with another driver before the crash took place, according to City News Service. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 24, 2022 / 8:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.