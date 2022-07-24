Man killed after being hit by car in Camarillo

A man was walking eastbound on Lewis Road in Camarillo late Friday night when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling south

The victim, who has not been identified by authorities, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash by first responders.

The crash site is located just south of Camino Alvarez, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The driver behind the wheel of the car that struck that pedestrian remained at the scene until authorities arrived and cooperated with investigators.

Details about the car was not disclosed nor if alcohol or drugs played a part in the crash.