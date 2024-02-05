Watch CBS News
Local News

Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Firefighters rescue man who jumped into LA River to save his dog
Firefighters rescue man who jumped into LA River to save his dog 01:42

Los Angeles rescue teams saved a man after he jumped into the Los Angeles River to save his dog. 

The search started at around 2:45 p.m. when firefighters headed down to several bridges near the Pacoima Wash, looking for the man and his lost dog. Luckily, they spotted the pup relatively quickly after it swam safely to the edge of the raging rapids, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Helicopter crews also found the man shortly after and lowered a firefighter to pull him out of the river. Rescue teams hoisted the man out of the water and took him to a local hospital for treatment.

The dog was taken to a local shelter for temporary care for minor injuries.

Matthew Rodriguez
headshot-2.jpg

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on February 5, 2024 / 5:13 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.