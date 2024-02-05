Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

Firefighters rescue man who jumped into LA River to save his dog

Los Angeles rescue teams saved a man after he jumped into the Los Angeles River to save his dog.

The search started at around 2:45 p.m. when firefighters headed down to several bridges near the Pacoima Wash, looking for the man and his lost dog. Luckily, they spotted the pup relatively quickly after it swam safely to the edge of the raging rapids, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Helicopter crews also found the man shortly after and lowered a firefighter to pull him out of the river. Rescue teams hoisted the man out of the water and took him to a local hospital for treatment.

The dog was taken to a local shelter for temporary care for minor injuries.