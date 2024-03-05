Watch CBS News
Man injured after being shot with crossbow near Dodger Stadium

By Amy Maetzold

A man was hospitalized after being shot by a crossbow in his shoulder near Dodger Stadium in Echo Park Tuesday morning.

The attack happened near a gas station in the 1400 block of Sunset Boulevard near Dodger Stadium around 8 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man, in his 40s, was taken to the hospital for his injuries and is in stable condition.

Authorities said the victim was being uncooperative and refused to provide any information about the suspect.

The crossbow was recovered from the scene. No one has been arrested for the attack and the motive is unknown.

