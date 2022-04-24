Watch CBS News

Man in his 40s fatally shot in East LA; probe continues

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Man in his 40s fatally shot in East LA; probe continues 01:13

Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a Hispanic man in East Los Angeles. 

Deputies responded to S. Indiana and Dennison streets following a report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they located a man in his 40s who had been shot multiple times. 

The man was rushed to the hospital where he died. 

A motive for the shooting remains unknown. An investigation is underway. 

Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

First published on April 24, 2022 / 5:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.