Man in his 40s fatally shot in East LA; probe continues
Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a Hispanic man in East Los Angeles.
Deputies responded to S. Indiana and Dennison streets following a report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they located a man in his 40s who had been shot multiple times.
The man was rushed to the hospital where he died.
A motive for the shooting remains unknown. An investigation is underway.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
