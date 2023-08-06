Watch CBS News
Man in grave condition following vehicle fire in South LA

An investigation was underway Sunday after authorities say a man was burned in a vehicle fire in South Los Angeles. 

First responders were dispatched to the 102nd Street and Avalon Boulevard just before 1:40 a.m. Sunday. There, they located the victim who was rushed to a hospital where he was listed in grave condition.

According to news reports, the man was sleeping inside the parked vehicle at the time of the fire. 

The circumstances leading up to the fire have not yet been released by authorities. 

