Man in 50s struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Pacoima

A man in his 50s was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Pacoima late Wednesday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the 11900 block of Foothill Boulevard at around 9 p.m. after learning of the incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, but police arrived to find the victim lying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No information has yet been provided on his identity.

They say that the man driving a green 2004 GMC Sierra pickup truck was last seen fleeing northbound from Terra Bella Street. He is said to have a brown beard and mustache.

Investigators are hopeful that anyone who witnessed the incident will provide additional information by contacting them at (818) 644-8020.