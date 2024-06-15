Man in 40s fatally struck by car while riding bike in Long Beach

A man in his 40s was struck and killed by a car in Long Beach early Friday morning.

Officers were sent to the intersection of Seventh Street and Bellflower Boulevard a little after 5 a.m. after learning of the crash, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers arrived to find a man lying unconscious on the south sidewalk of Seventh Street, according to a statement from Long Beach Police Department.

"Long Beach Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and determined the bicyclist deceased," the statement said. "The preliminary investigation revealed that the bicyclist was traveling eastbound in the number three lane of Seventh Street, when he was struck from behind by a vehicle which was also traveling eastbound in the number three lane."

Police say that the driver remained at the scene to cooperate with the investigation.

They do not believe that speed, distracted driving nor impaired driving are factors in the crash.

Anyone who has more information is asked to contact detectives at (562) 570-7355.