Man impersonating FBI agent arrested in Banning

A man impersonating a federal agent was arrested in Banning on Tuesday.

Hector Perez. Banning Police Department

Hector Francisco Perez, 40, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 300 block of S. Highland Springs Avenue after a resident reported a suspicious person in a parking lot in the area that was standing next to a car fixed with red and blue flashing lights, according to a statement from Banning Police Department.

Arriving officers contacted Perez, who identified himself as an agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, even showing them fraudulent credentials.

As the interaction continued, Perez reportedly became uncooperative and fought with the officers, leading to his arrest.

He was booked for impersonating a peace officer, resisting a peace officer and attempting to take a peace officer's firearm while resisting, the BPD statement said.

While their investigation continues, detectives are asking anyone with additional information or who believes they were victimized by Perez while he impersonated an FBI agent to contact them at (951) 922-3170.