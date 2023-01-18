Man hospitalized in Paramount shooting
A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso Wednesday morning near Rosecrans Ave. and Paramount Blvd. Sheriff's deputies were on scene investigating.
L.A. County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shots fired at about 7:40 a.m. in a parking lot near Rosecrans Ave. and Paramount Blvd.
A person was reportedly struck by gunfire next to a 7-Eleven store nearby.
Deputies found a male adult victim on the ground, unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He was hospitalized.
The scene was under investigation.
