Man hospitalized in critical condition after being shot during attempted carjacking in Highland Park

A man remains in critical condition after he was shot during an attempted carjacking in Highland Park early Tuesday morning.

Police say that the incident happened just after midnight as the victim was driving northbound on Figueroa Boulevard. When he came to a stop light at Marmion Way a suspect armed with a gun approached and demanded his vehicle, Los Angeles Police Department detectives say.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, refused their demands, at which point the suspect fired three shots, at least one of which struck him.

After he was shot, the victim fled to the parking lot outside of Food4less, located in the 5000 block of Figueroa Street, where he called police.

Officers in the area heard the gunshots and as they arrived, they saw a suspect running east on Marmion Way. He was taken into custody without further incident. Police say that they also recovered a gun.

They do not believe that there are any outstanding suspects.

No further information was provided.