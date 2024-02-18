Watch CBS News
Man hospitalized after home invasion robbery in Pacoima

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A man was hospitalized following a home invasion robbery in Pacoima early Sunday morning. 

The incident happened at around 7:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of Woodman Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Officers were called to the scene after learning of the home invasion and issued a crime broadcast in hopes of locating the two suspects involved. 

Video from the scene via the Citizen App, showed a helicopter hovering over the neighborhood as the search continued. 

A 35-year-old man was hospitalized after he suffered a laceration during the robbery. His condition is not currently known. 

Police say that one of the suspects was allegedly armed with a gun and that both were wearing all dark clothing with masks and gloves. 

It was unclear how much property was taken during the robbery. 

