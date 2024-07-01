Man hospitalized after car plunges more than 300 feet down ravine near Lake Mathews

A man was hospitalized after his car veered off a road and plunged more than 300 feet down a ravine near Lake Mathews in Riverside County on Monday.

It happened just after 11 a.m., when the driver was heading along Cajalco Road, just east of Eagle Canyon Road, according to Riverside County Fire Department crews.

They arrived to find the car about 350 feet down the hillside.

The driver was able to get out of the car under his own power before walking back up to the road, firefighters said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment on minor injuries.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.