Watch CBS News
Local News

Man hospitalized after car plunges more than 300 feet down ravine near Lake Mathews

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A man was hospitalized after his car veered off a road and plunged more than 300 feet down a ravine near Lake Mathews in Riverside County on Monday. 

It happened just after 11 a.m., when the driver was heading along Cajalco Road, just east of Eagle Canyon Road, according to Riverside County Fire Department crews. 

They arrived to find the car about 350 feet down the hillside. 

The driver was able to get out of the car under his own power before walking back up to the road, firefighters said. 

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment on minor injuries. 

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.