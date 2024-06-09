Man hospitalized after being shot by police in Pomona

Man hospitalized after being shot by police in Pomona

Man hospitalized after being shot by police in Pomona

A man was hospitalized after being shot by police in Pomona on Sunday evening.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, but a large presence of Pomona Police Department officers could be seen at the intersection of Holt Avenue and White Avenue.

Scene of the shooting with SkyCal overhead. KCAL News

"Preliminary reports indicate the suspect pointed a firearm at officers and an officer involved shooting occurred," said a statement from Pomona city officials.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to PPD Chief Michael Ellis. He is reportedly in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Officers reportedly recovered a firearm at the scene, according to Chief Ellis.

Both the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office will be handling the investigation into the shooting.

Ellis did not provide any further information.

SkyCal flew over the site of the shooting, where four police cars could be seen surrounding a white truck with significant damage to the front end. A SWAT BearCat was sitting a short distance away, in between the truck and another vehicle with damage. A massive portion of the intersection was blocked off by police tape.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.