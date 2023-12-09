Watch CBS News
Local News

Man hospitalized after being shot by police in Hacienda Heights

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A man was hospitalized after being shot by police in Hacienda Heights on Saturday. 

Huntington Park Police Department officers were dispatched to the 15400 block of Garo Street at around 4 p.m., according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who were assisting HPD with the investigation. 

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear. 

One man, who has not yet been identified, was struck by police gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital. His condition was not immediately known. 

No deputies were injured in the incident. 

investigators did not provide any further information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on December 9, 2023 / 10:15 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.