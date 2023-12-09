Man hospitalized after being shot by police in Hacienda Heights

A man was hospitalized after being shot by police in Hacienda Heights on Saturday.

Huntington Park Police Department officers were dispatched to the 15400 block of Garo Street at around 4 p.m., according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who were assisting HPD with the investigation.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear.

One man, who has not yet been identified, was struck by police gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

investigators did not provide any further information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.