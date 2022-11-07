Man hit, killed by SUV in Huntington Beach

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash in Huntington Beach early Monday morning.

According to Huntington Beach Police Department, the crash occurred at around 2:30 a.m. on Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s dead at the scene after he was struck by a Jeep Compass SUV.

The driver of the Jeep, a Fountain Valley man in his 50s, remained to cooperate with the investigation.

"It does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision," police said in a statement. "Based on the preliminary investigation, the Compass was traveling northbound on Beach Boulevard and struck the male pedestrian who was in the northbound lanes of Beach Boulevard at the time of the collision."

As they continue to investigate, police ask anyone with information to call (714) 536-5670.