Man found stabbed to death in Lennox

Deputies are investigating a deadly stabbing that left a man dead in Lennox on Tuesday.

The incident was reported at around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of 111th Street and Larch Avenue, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Circumstances surrounding the stabbing remain unclear, and investigators have not yet been able to provide a motive or description of a suspect involved.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone with further details is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.