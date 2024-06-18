Watch CBS News
Man found stabbed to death in Lennox

By Dean Fioresi

By Dean Fioresi

Authorities investigating deadly stabbing in Lennox
Deputies are investigating a deadly stabbing that left a man dead in Lennox on Tuesday. 

The incident was reported at around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of 111th Street and Larch Avenue, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Circumstances surrounding the stabbing remain unclear, and investigators have not yet been able to provide a motive or description of a suspect involved. 

The victim has not yet been identified. 

Anyone with further details is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

First published on June 18, 2024 / 6:35 PM PDT

