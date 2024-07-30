Man found stabbed and killed in Woodland Hills

First responders found the dead body of a man who was stabbed in Woodland Hills Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers received a call at 7:15 a.m. about the victim near West Oxnard Street and Winnetka Avenue and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He is described by police as believed to be in his 40s.

About 7:20 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said some of their first responders were also at the scene and had found the man sustained multiple stab wounds. Twenty minutes later, aerial footage showed a few LAPD patrol vehicles at the scene, with police tape running along a stretch of sidewalk at the intersection.

No other details have been released by authorities.