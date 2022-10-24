Watch CBS News
Man found shot to death on street in Pomona

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Pomona. 

The shooting is reported to have occurred Sunday evening at around 10:30 p.m. 

Pomona Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene in the 2200 block of Carlton Street, where they arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the street. 

He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

They were initially dispatched to investigate reports of gunfire in the area. 

Detectives are working to determine motive and to locate a suspect. 

Anyone with information was asked to call Pomona police at (909) 620-2085.

