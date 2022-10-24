Man found shot to death on street in Pomona

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Oct. 24 AM Edition)

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Pomona.

The shooting is reported to have occurred Sunday evening at around 10:30 p.m.

Pomona Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene in the 2200 block of Carlton Street, where they arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the street.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

They were initially dispatched to investigate reports of gunfire in the area.

Detectives are working to determine motive and to locate a suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to call Pomona police at (909) 620-2085.