Man found shot to death on street in Pomona
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Pomona.
The shooting is reported to have occurred Sunday evening at around 10:30 p.m.
Pomona Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene in the 2200 block of Carlton Street, where they arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the street.
He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
They were initially dispatched to investigate reports of gunfire in the area.
Detectives are working to determine motive and to locate a suspect.
Anyone with information was asked to call Pomona police at (909) 620-2085.
